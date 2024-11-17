USC lands commitment from fast-rising DL Cash Jacobsen after visit

USC is making a major push to add defensive line talent to its 2025 recruiting class ahead of the early signing period in a few weeks, and the Trojans took a step in that direction Sunday as three-star defensive tackle Cash Jacobsen announced his commitment after taking an official visit this weekend and watching the win over Nebraska.

Jacobsen, who stands 6-foot-4 1/2 and 293 pounds, was once committed to South Dakota State, but his recruitment has surged this fall after he gained 60 pounds from the spring and started catching the eye of bigger programs.

USC offered Jacobsen, out of Jenks, Oklahoma, last month and immediately vaulted to the top of his list.

“I was just like, 'Wait a minute, wow, this is insane.' It was just incredible just kind of the opportunity that they gave me," Jacobsen told TrojanSports.com about that initial phone call with USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson.

"I talked to Coach Henny. I mean, we were on the phone FaceTiming for 30-45 minutes before he even offered. He was just getting to know me, very friendly, personable, just amazing people. When they asked me to go on the official visit, I was like, 'Yeah, let's go.' Do not what to shy away from this opportunity at all."