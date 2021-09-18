USC lands commitment from four-star CB Ephesians Prysock after big win

USC hasn't had much recent recruiting momentum, going nearly two and a half months with just one commitment. The unknown of who will be coaching the team a few months from now figured to provide another obstacle to those efforts.

But instead, just five days into his tenure as interim head coach and moments after leading the Trojans to a 45-14 win in which they scored the final 45 points of the game, Donte Williams and USC picked up a commitment from local four-star cornerback Ephesians Prysock on Saturday.

Prysock, out of Bishop Alemany High School, is ranked the No. 24 cornerback and No. 210 national prospect overall in this 2022 recruiting class.

The Trojans have been evaluating him for a couple years and intensified in their efforts for him over the last couple months.