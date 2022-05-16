USC lands commitment from four-star cornerback Braxton Myers

"USC was a dream school of mine since middle school," Myers said. "I was really high on Lincoln Riley and the coaching staff at OU, then everything came aligned."

Myers' affection for USC predates his time as a recruit as he had his eyes set on the Trojans during his middle school days, and it became a perfect fit when Lincoln Riley made the move to Los Angeles.

Coppell (Texas) four-star cornerback Braxton Myers committed to USC on Monday evening, becoming the third commit from the state of Texas for the Trojans under Lincoln Riley and the seventh overall pledge.

His personal relationship with Lincoln Riley excites Myers about his future not only on the football field, but also off of it.

"I can tell he cares and wants me to succeed," he said. "Also life outside of football, I feel like he can be a big part of that in making me the best version of me I can be."

Defensive backs coach Donte Williams also played a big role in bringing Myers into the class as his track record helped show the four-star what his development could look like in Los Angeles.

"Seeing how Coach Donte stayed and his background with DBs in developing them, and seeing how I can fit in their scheme and really produce well and contribute early," he said about what stood out.

Myers will take his official visit to USC on June 17-19 ahead of the Trojans' first season under Riley, one where Myers could see them competing for a national championship.

"I feel like they have better DBs than what they had at OU, so I feel like they can do more things and different fits and different schemes with the players they have," he said. "I feel like they can easily win the PAC-12 and compete for a national championship."

At 6-foot-0, 189 pounds, Myers is the No. 137 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 21 ranked cornerback in the country and the No. 24 recruit from the state of Texas.