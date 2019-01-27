Watson announced in a tweet Sunday that he is committed to USC and has changed his Twitter bio to read "Cornerback at the University of Southern California."

This was an especially key weekend for those pursuits as the Trojans hosts 4-star cornerback and Arkansas commit Adonis Otey (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), JUCO cornerback Jaylen Watson (Ventura College) and 2-star safety Kaulana Makaula (Honolulu, Hawaii) on official visits.

USC has been searching for additional help in the secondary in this 2019 recruiting class, continuing to cast a wider net as National Signing Day nears quicker and quicker.

In a previous tweet, Watson had listed USC among five finalists, which also included UTEP, Toledo, Texas Tech and Boise State.

Watson, who is originally from Augusta, Ga., is listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. As a sophomore this season, he tallied 4 interceptions, 13 pass breakups and 43 tackles.

Watson is the second JUCO prospect in USC's 2019 class, along with early enrollee defensive lineman Nick Figueroa (Riverside City College).

He joins 4-star cornerback Max Williams (Gardena Serra HS), 3-star safety Briton Allen (IMG Academy/Orlando, Fla.) and versatile 3-star DB Trey Davis (Federal Way HS/Federal Way, Wash.) as defensive backs in this class for USC. Davis could end up at corner, safety or nickel, based on need.

Otey, who has been committed to Arkansas since August, remains the top remaining target for the Trojans, who are also in the mix for 3-sstar DB Tuasivi Nomura (Corona Centennial HS), whom they'll host on an official visit next week. Nomura is projected as a nickel.

Then there's Makaula, who impressed the USC staff with his performance in the Polynesian Bowl last week in Honolulu, earning him the official visit this weekend. He came without an official offer, but he was hoping that would change during the visit and it has.

While he hasn't announced any commitment decisions yet, he told us on Thursday that he was "leaning towards 'SC for sure," assuming that offer came.