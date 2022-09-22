Deijon Laffitte's recruitment is a perfect example of a prospect betting on himself. There had been plenty of interest in the Ontario-Colony recruit before his senior season, but rather than commit to one of those schools that offered early he waited out the process. In recent weeks his recruitment has hit a new level, and Thursday he committed to USC just a few days after picking up an offer from the Trojans.

The 6-foot-3 defensive line prospect added offers from Utah, Washington, Tennessee, Oregon State and Washington State in recent weeks with USC becoming the latest school to offer him after doing so last Saturday during a game day visit at the Coliseum.

Laffitte had a tentative plan to commit to a school on Nov. 21, but after getting an opportunity to see USC in action at Saturday's game against Fresno State his recruitment went into overdrive leading to a decision sooner than expected.

“So a week before I got offered by them we were talking a little bit,” he said. “I hopped on the phone with coach Nua, and just told me, ‘We’re gonna offer you, but we want you to come see for yourself first.’ That right there showed me that he actually wants me to see and be a part of the program before he gives me an opportunity and just throws me an offer. That showed me a lot.

“As time went on, in a short span of time, we’ve been building a relationship. He talked with my parents almost every day and made sure everybody’s good. And, that’s just what it was.”

Now he joins a Trojans recruiting class that features fellow defensive linemen Grant Buckey (Bakersfield, California) and recent addition Sam Greene (Baltimore, Maryland).

Laffitte is the 18th commitment for the Trojans so far in the current cycle with USC holding the 13th-rated class in the Rivals team rankings.

He is the seventh recruit in the class who will come in on the defensive side of the ball to play for Alex Grinch and Shaun Nua.

Laffitte had planned on using an official visit on a trip to Boise State in October before making his decision to commit to USC on Thursday.

“It’s a big weight off my shoulders,” he said. “It feels good knowing I found my home, and I know where I’ll be playing at for the next four years. I’m just gonna take it day by day. I’m gonna try and get out there in December and start playing, but right now I’m just focused on my school and my academics and everything here. Then when I get to USC it’s strictly business.”

The new USC commit says he is currently on track to graduate high school early and arrive on campus for the spring semester allowing him to take part in spring practices with the Trojans.

So far this season Laffitte has collected 23 tackles (10 solo) to go with 11 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.