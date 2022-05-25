USC lands coveted LB transfer Carson Tabaracci from Utah
USC really wanted linebacker Carson Tabaracci in the 2022 recruiting class, but the three-star linebacker from Park City, Utah, chose to stay in-state and signed with Utah.
Initially, that is. In this era of transfer portal freedom, no such decision is ever truly final.
After going through his first spring practice with the Utes as an early enrollee, Tabaracci entered the portal and found his way to USC after all, announcing his decision Wednesday night on Twitter.
He then spoke to TrojanSports.com about the move and why he felt USC was the best fit for him at this point.
"I looked at few different schools, but I just kind of liked where USC's heading," Tabaracci said. "I love the academic opportunity as well, so I felt like it was the best fit."
