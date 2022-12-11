Former Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad is leveling up, announcing his commitment to USC on Sunday after an official visit with the Trojans this weekend.

Muhammad had a productive 2022 season for the Panthers, recording 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and two pass breakups.

During his three-year stint with the Panthers, Muhammad tallied 70 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Since entering the portal, Muhammad also picked up offers from Minnesota, North Carolina, Cal, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Indiana.

