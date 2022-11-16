RELATED: Rivals' Rob Cassidy breaks down Isaiah Collier's commitment to USC

What had been rumored for weeks if not months finally came to fruition Wednesday. USC has picked up a commitment from five-star point guard Isaiah Collier. The fourth-ranked recruit in the entire 2023 class had previously narrowed his choices down to the Trojans, UCLA, Cincinnati and Michigan.

Over the last several weeks, it became clear that the race was down to USC and the Bearcats. Ultimately, he decided to make the move west from Georgia for what is likely to be a short college career.

"Definitely the connection I built with all the coaches and things like that," Collier said about what tipped the scale in favor of USC during his announcement stream with ESPN's Paul Biancardi. "It's like a family atmosphere."

The recruitment began to shift in favor of Andy Enfield's program after Collier, who has some family ties out west, took his official visit to USC. The momentum only increased for the Trojans when they added a commitment from his teammate, Arrinten Page, last month with the four-star power forward singing with the program last week.

"It was real comfortable because my brother lives out there," Collier said. "My mom, she's from out there. So, I think that was the best fit, really."

Now, Enfield has added the key piece to his 2023 recruiting class, and Collier is the highest-rated recruit to join the Trojans since the program added five-star big man Evan Mobley in the 2020 cycle.

“Their playing style sticks out," the second-ranked point guard in the 2023 class said earlier in the process. "The way they’re winning as well right now. Winning is what I love about them the most, but really their playing style and coaches also. The west coast wouldn’t be a big deal there either.”

Collier's senior season at Wheeler High School will begin next week, so getting his decision done now allows him to focus on winning a championship with Page and the rest of his teammates at the school.

"I feel great," he said. "Definitely feel relieved to get everything off my chest, and it feels great."

Collier is the sixth five-star recruit to commit to the Trojans with Enfield as the team's head coach. He is the third member of the 2023 class alongside Page and North Carolina guard Silas Demary Jr.