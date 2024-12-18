USC lands running back transfer Eli Sanders from New Mexico

While USC has lost 18 scholarship players to the transfer portal (and counting), the Trojans have had a slower time restocking the roster so far.

But they addressed an important need Wednesday as New Mexico running back transfer Eli Sanders announced his USC commitment.

Sanders rushed for 1,063 yards and 9 touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry for the Lobos this season, adding 15 receptions for 134 yards. He had spent the previous three seasons at Iowa State after committing there as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of Chandler, Arizona, though he is originally from Oceanside, California.

"It's not far down the road from my family, so I took a visit there and just found myself fitting into their schemes, kind of what they run -- the fit was amazing," Sanders told TrojanSports.com. "The opportunity in the backfield was second to none, so I just felt there was a great opportunity there to come in and compete and I just felt like I saw myself in the schemes and offense they run."

His best season with the Cyclones came in 2023 when he rushed for 477 yards and 4 TDs on 4.7 yards per carry before his breakout this fall at New Mexico.

USC had a pressing need at running back with the departure of starter Woody Marks to the NFL and talented backup Quinten Joyner to the transfer portal, leaving minimal experience on the depth chart.

"This is my last year of college football, so I wanted to play on a big stage in a great environment on a team that's very successful with a very good head coach," Sanders said. "That's just kind of what my mindset was going into the visit and accepting the offer."

Sanders was on campus visiting USC on Monday and Tuesday before announcing his decision the next day. He had already visited Michigan State, Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia Tech.

"Just USC in general, that's a predominant program and I couldn't pass up on the opportunity to take my talents there and help the team and just try to win the Big Ten," Sanders said.

Sanders will presumably take on the lead role in the backfield for USC, with rising sophomore Bryan Jackson (20 carries for 122 yards this season), redshirt sophomore A'Marion Peterson and incoming freshmen Riley Wormley and Harry Dalton also in the mix.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound Sanders didn't really get going this fall until the middle of the season, but he averaged 118.9 yards per game over the final seven contests, rushing for at least 70 yards in each and stringing together consecutive games of 205 yards and 2 TDs vs. Wyoming, 173 yards and 2 TDs vs. San Diego State, 108 yards and a TD vs. Washington State and 121 yards vs. Hawaii to close the season.

"I kind of started slow in the season, but after that they found ways to utilize me and from there it just kind of took off," he said. "Just always bet on yourself -- you put your mind to it you can do anything. ... If it's your dream, you can always make it happen."

Sanders is the second transfer addition so far for USC, following cornerback DJ Harvey (San Jose State).