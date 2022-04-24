USC lands second four-star RB from Texas in A'Marion Peterson

USC ideally wanted to land two running backs in this 2023 recruiting cycle, and in the span of less than a week the Trojans fulfilled those needs.

Four-star running back A'Marion Peterson, from Wichita Falls, Texas, announced his commitment to the Trojans after visiting this weekend and attending USC's spring game.

His announcement comes just five days after another Lone Star State standout, four-star running back Quinten Joyner (Manor, Texas), committed to USC.

Joyner is ranked as the No. 9 RB in this class and Peterson is the No. 13 RB, giving the Trojans a dynamic duo at the position if their commitments hold to signing day.

Running back recruiting had been a weakness for the program in recent years as the previous regime signed only one four-star prospect at the position going back to the 2019 recruiting class (and he, Brandon Campbell, transferred out before this spring).

Since Lincoln Riley arrived at the end of November, he's already flipped five-star 2022 all-purpose back Raleek Brown from Oklahoma and now received commitments from Peterson and Joyner.

USC is relying on three transfers at the position this year in Travis Dye, Austin Jones and Darwin Barlow. Dye will be gone after this season while Jones and Barlow retain more eligibility, but the backfield will be significantly bolstered -- and younger -- by 2023.

Peterson rushed for 1,817 yards and 28 touchdowns on 7.6 yards per carry over 15 games last season for Hirschi High School, per MaxPreps. He also had 15 catches for 181 yards and 2 TDs.