USC lands six on preseason All-Pac-12 first-team

Aligned with the high expectations for USC's offense this fall, four Trojans on the offensive side were voted to the preseason All-Pac-12 first-team by the conference's media members.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, and left guard Andrew Vorhees were expected first-team selections, while defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu was a first-team pick on defense and running back Travis Dye got the first-team nod at all-purpose/special teams.

USC and Utah tied for the most first-team selections with six.

Second-team selections included Dye at running back, center Brett Neilon, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and return specialist Gary Bryant Jr.

Bryant was also named an honorable mention at wide receiver, while defensive lineman Nick Figueroa, Solomon Byrd, rush end Korey Foreman, safety Xavion Alford and Brenden Rice (as a return specialist) were other honorable mentions for the Trojans.

Pac-12 Media Day is Friday in Los Angeles, where coach Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and linebacker Shane Lee will represent USC.

The preseason conference poll has not been released yet.

See the full preseason All-Pac-12 selections here.