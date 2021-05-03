TrojanSports - USC lands TE transfer Malcolm Epps from Texas

USC coach Clay Helton said last week that the Trojans had a couple scholarship spots still to add to the roster via the transfer market, and on Monday they picked up tight end Malcolm Epps from Texas.

It's maybe not the move USC fans would have expected, given the depth the Trojans already have at the position and its limited role in the offense.

Epps, who was a 4-star prospect out of Spring, Texas, in the 2018 recruiting class, caught 20 passes for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns as a wide receiver for the Longhorns in 2019 before making the move to tight end. He had just 3 catches for 42 yards and 2 TDs in 2020 and was reportedly third on the depth chart coming out of spring practice. The 6-foot-6 tight end has three years of eligibility remaining with the NCAA giving every player a free season during the pandemic.