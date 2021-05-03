TrojanSports - USC lands TE transfer Malcolm Epps from Texas

USC lands TE transfer Malcolm Epps from Texas
USC coach Clay Helton said last week that the Trojans had a couple scholarship spots still to add to the roster via the transfer market, and on Monday they picked up tight end Malcolm Epps from Texas.
It's maybe not the move USC fans would have expected, given the depth the Trojans already have at the position and its limited role in the offense.
Epps, who was a 4-star prospect out of Spring, Texas, in the 2018 recruiting class, caught 20 passes for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns as a wide receiver for the Longhorns in 2019 before making the move to tight end. He had just 3 catches for 42 yards and 2 TDs in 2020 and was reportedly third on the depth chart coming out of spring practice. The 6-foot-6 tight end has three years of eligibility remaining with the NCAA giving every player a free season during the pandemic.
Epps joins a USC tight end depth chart that, pending any transfers out, includes redshirt seniors Erik Krommenhoek and Josh Falo, redshirt sophomores Jude Wolfe and Ethan Rae, freshman Lake McRee and incoming summer enrollee freshman Michael Trigg -- one of the highest-ranked recruits in USC's 2021 class.
Falo, Wolfe and Rae all have significant injury histories. Wolfe was out all of spring recovering from a foot injury and Rae and Falo were not able to finish spring practice.
Also, this move could be more with the future in mind as Krommenhoek and Falo will be gone after this season, and none of the other tight ends have yet to establish themselves.
There's annual talk about getting the tight ends more involved in the passing game, but it hasn't happened to this point with wide receiver Drake London playing a role similar to a flexed-out tight end the last two years. Krommenhoek led USC tight ends with just 9 catches for 59 yards and 2 touchdowns last season.
Meanwhile, Epps is the third player to transfer from Texas to USC this year, following safety Xavion Alford and running back Keaontay Ingram. The Trojans coaching staff -- including former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and safeties coach Craig Naivar -- has plenty of familiarity with both the Longhorns and in general the players who have come out of the state.