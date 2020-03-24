“I always dreamed of going to USC as a kid,” he told Rivals.com. “I love the environment, the area there I am familiar with and the coaching staff is great. Plus, the education, as well. I cannot wait.”

In a holding pattern for on and off campus recruiting due to the coronavirus, USC found a way to come up with one of the bigger wins in the 2021 class on Tuesday. Reese Dixon-Waters , a four-star prospect from southern California, gave his verbal commitment to the Trojans.

Dixon-Waters chose the Trojans over Cal, San Diego State, Stanford, UCLA, and Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard sits as the 45th best prospect in the 2021 class, and as the 12th rated shooting guard nationally.

Known for his two-way abilities, Dixon-Waters should have the chance to earn immediate playing time beginning in the fall of 2021. He is a good sized 2-guard that can defend a variety of positions on the perimeter. It is his shot making that he is valued greatest for on the offensive end, along with his ability to generate own offense in the half-court setting.

Dixon-Waters becomes USC’s second commitment of the day. Earlier, Santa Clara grad-transfer Tahj Eaddy picked the Pac 12 program over a litany of others. Dixon-Waters joins three-star forward Harrison Hornery in creating a top-three 2021 class nationally this spring.