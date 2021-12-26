USC lands top transfer target, Virginia OT Bobby Haskins

USC expects to be very active in the transfer portal this offseason -- both ways -- and on Sunday the Trojans reeled in one of their top early transfer targets, as offensive tackle Bobby Haskins announced his commitment.

Haskins, who took an official visit to USC the second weekend of December, was Virginia's starting left tackle this season.

Haskins logged 654 offensive snaps for the Cavaliers while receiving a season grade of 65.7 from PFF, which had him allowing 27 pressures (3 sacks, 22 QB hurries and 2 QB hits) while drawing 5 penalties.

Haskins, who has one year of eligibility remaining, was named the ACC offensive lineman of the week after Virginia's game against Duke, as he allowed 0 pressures and had 7 pancake blocks, per his UVA bio.

He also started 13 games at left tackle in 2019 before an injury limited him in 2020.

The Trojans must replace starting right tackle Jalen McKenzie, who lost his job in fall camp to redshirt freshman Jonah Monheim but later reclaimed the starting job down the stretch of the season. Overall, McKenzie graded out at 76.9 from PFF over 517 snaps while allowing just 9 pressures (0 sacks, 6 hurries, 3 hits) before announcing he would declare for the NFL draft.

On the left side, redshirt senior Andrew Vorhees eventually slid over from left guard to replace injured redshirt freshman Courtland Ford as the starter. Vorhees announced that he has decided to return for his final year of eligibility after he graded out at an elite 90.0 for his work across both positions while allowing 14 pressures (1 sack, 11 hurries, 2 hits) over 902 snaps.

Monheim (21 pressures, including 4 sacks over 472 snaps) and Ford (20 pressures, including 3 sacks, over 535 snaps) both struggled in their first seasons with significant playing time, meanwhile, so the new coaching staff will have some decisions to make as to how best to put those pieces of the puzzle together.

It might make the most sense to install Haskins at left tackle, allowing Vorhees to slide back to his natural and best position at left guard, with Neilon back at center and some combination of Ford and Monheim at right tackle and the other rotating with experienced reserve Justin Dedich at right guard.

Overall, Haskins is the second incoming transfer for USC, along with TCU defensive tackle Earl Barquet.