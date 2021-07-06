USC lands WR transfer, former top-50 prospect Jake Smith from Texas

Wide receiver and former top-50 national prospect Jake Smith announced Tuesday that he is transferring from Texas to USC.

Smith, who is originally from Scottsdale, Ariz., took a visit to USC on the final weekend of June, cementing his decision.

Ranked the No. 4 athlete and No. 48 overall national prospect in the 2019 class, Smith played two seasons for the Longhorns but still has four seasons of eligibility remaining with the NCAA giving all athletes a free year in 2020 due to the pandemic.

So effectively, Smith offsets one of the Trojans' wide receiver needs in this 2022 class. USC was hoping to sign four WRs and will now only need three.