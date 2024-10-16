USC LB Eric Gentry announces decision to redshirt due to concussions

On the same day USC coach Lincoln Riley announced that defensive end Anthony Lucas is out for the season with injury, linebacker Eric Gentry made it official that he will redshirt the rest of the season.

Gentry sustained a concussion during USC's win over Wisconsin and had not played in the two games since, while Riley had acknowledged earlier that redshirting was a possibility.

Gentry announced his decision in a tweet Tuesday night, emphasizing that the move is purely health-related due to a "series of concussions in a short period of time."

"It breaks my heart that I share with you all my decision to redshirt for the remainder of the season due to a series of concussions in a short period of time. This decision has not been easy, but after thoughtful consideration and discussions with my family and the coaching staff, I know it's the right choice for my well-being and long-term health," Gentry said.

"I want to make it clear that this decision has absolutely nothing to do with my playing time or NIL opportunities. My love for this team, this program and all of you is unwavering. I give it my all on the field thanks to Allah SWT, and I will continue to support my teammates and the Trojans in every way I can as I focus on getting back to full health. Thank you for all your support, and I look forward to coming back stronger than ever inshallah."