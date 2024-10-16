USC LB Eric Gentry announces decision to redshirt due to concussions

in other news
See the PFF grades, snap counts and stats for USC's performance vs. PSU
See all the PFF data from USC-Penn State.
USC picks up commitment from 2026 Rivals100 DE Braeden Jones
More on USC's big 2026 recruiting addition.
USC blows another late lead in 'excruciating' overtime loss to No. 4 PSU
Full recap with reaction from USC coach Lincoln Riley and video clips.
WATCH: Penn State player tries to plant team's flag on USC logo after game
See what Lincoln Riley said about the matter.
Everything Lincoln Riley and USC players said after 'gut-punch' loss to PSU
Full postgame video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after USC's loss to Penn State.
in other news
See the PFF grades, snap counts and stats for USC's performance vs. PSU
See all the PFF data from USC-Penn State.
USC picks up commitment from 2026 Rivals100 DE Braeden Jones
More on USC's big 2026 recruiting addition.
USC blows another late lead in 'excruciating' overtime loss to No. 4 PSU
Full recap with reaction from USC coach Lincoln Riley and video clips.
On the same day USC coach Lincoln Riley announced that defensive end Anthony Lucas is out for the season with injury, linebacker Eric Gentry made it official that he will redshirt the rest of the season.
Gentry sustained a concussion during USC's win over Wisconsin and had not played in the two games since, while Riley had acknowledged earlier that redshirting was a possibility.
Gentry announced his decision in a tweet Tuesday night, emphasizing that the move is purely health-related due to a "series of concussions in a short period of time."
"It breaks my heart that I share with you all my decision to redshirt for the remainder of the season due to a series of concussions in a short period of time. This decision has not been easy, but after thoughtful consideration and discussions with my family and the coaching staff, I know it's the right choice for my well-being and long-term health," Gentry said.
"I want to make it clear that this decision has absolutely nothing to do with my playing time or NIL opportunities. My love for this team, this program and all of you is unwavering. I give it my all on the field thanks to Allah SWT, and I will continue to support my teammates and the Trojans in every way I can as I focus on getting back to full health. Thank you for all your support, and I look forward to coming back stronger than ever inshallah."
Gentry, a senior, left the Trojans' win over Wisconsin three weekends ago with a concussion and it's believed he sustained another in the Week 2 win over Utah State, ahead of the bye week. Because he only played in four games, he can retain this year of eligibility and return for a fifth season (fourth with the Trojans after transferring from Arizona State) next year.
Despite missing two-plus games, Gentry is still tied for third on the team with 30 tackles and leads the Trojans with 6.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.
He was being used in a variety of ways -- in the box, off the edge, in the slot -- with his unique 6-foot-6 linebacker frame and skill set.
While Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb remain the starting inside linebackers, USC hasn't had a direct fill-in for Gentry, though Anthony Beavers -- who has practiced with both the safeties and linebackers this year -- has seen an increased role the last two weeks, playing 38 and 20 defensive snaps. Freshman linebacker Desman Stephens II also played a bigger role last weekend vs. Penn State with a career-high 16 defensive snaps, which included making a big interception.
"Normally, when a guy’s out you just put in his backup and you do the same stuff. You don’t really have a backup Eric. There’s no one else that can do all the stuff that he does, so that’s the biggest challenge," defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn said two weeks ago.
- PRO
- WR
- S
- WR
- CB
- OLB
- OLB
- S
- SDE
- DT