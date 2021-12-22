USC LB Kana'i Mauga announces he'll declare for the NFL draft

USC's leading tackler has joined the ever-growing list of 2021 Trojans who will not be back with the program next season.

Senior linebacker Kana'i Mauga announced on Twitter that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and plans to declare for the NFL draft.

Mauga led USC with 91 tackles along with 5.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 2 pass breakups.

Mauga has been a fixture on the defense for most of the last three seasons and ends his USC career with 205 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles.