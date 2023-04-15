What has Tackett Curtis shown you as a true freshman this spring?

"Well, it's kind of what you thought. You go through the recruiting process with him, you know him for as long as we've known him, for a few years now, pretty consistent habits throughout the recruiting process. And then whenever he gets here the thing that you learn about Tackett that is pretty unique is you had a good idea of what his best was, but how consistently he's close to his best -- that's the one thing that separates him from a lot of other people. He's consistently very, very close to his best. He doesn't have a lot of bad days, and his bad days aren't very far off from all of his good days, so that's a huge compliment to him. I like the way he's working, he's progressed a lot this spring camp, he's done well. He's very physical, he's got a unique knack to be able to find the ball, he's a competitor, he's fearless -- we're lucky to have him, glad he's here."

What does he have to do get on the field this fall given the depth you have there?

"Yeah, I think that if he continues to make plays then you're going to see a lot of him. He's got to absorb the playbook. With any freshman that comes in, that's going to be something they've got to do. But he's done a good job of progressing from where he was when he came here to where he is today. He's got to continue to build on that and get better with knowing all of his assignments, but as long as he's as physical as he's been showing in these practices and as fast as he is on the field -- his game speed is really, really fast, he's got great closing speed -- he cares about it, he plays hard, so there's a great chance you're going to see him on the field."

Riley said the depth is better at LB this year -- what shows up for you from a year ago?

"I think that looking at it from a year ago to today it's completely different. The confidence in that room is a lot more than probably what some people might think. What are the things they can do? You don't want to put a limit on what they can do. There's always going to be a lot expected of those guys every play as far as getting guys lined up, communication, but also making the tackle and being where they're supposed to be in coverage and making the plays in the pass game and being able to rush the passer at times. The things that maybe we've got to get better at, there's nothing that we can't improve than what we put on the field a year ago. They all know that. It's been a fun group to come back to work with after last season. It's a fun group to coach, it's a fun group to teach, it's a fun group to go to work with and go to battle with."