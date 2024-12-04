USC LBs coach Matt Entz leaving to become Fresno State head coach

Matt Entz left a head coaching job at North Dakota State, where he went 60-11 with two FCS national championships in five seasons, to take a job as USC's linebackers coach this year as a strategic career move to better position himself for an FBS head coaching opportunity.

And the move went as planned, as Entz was hired Wednesday as the head coach at Fresno State.

Entz was popular with USC's players, and linebacker Eric Gentry tweeted his reaction to his position coach's departure.

"I can't even lie. I'm hurt," Gentry wrote. "Y'all don't even understand, the man changed my whole perspective ... A year ago, I truly believed football wasn't gonna work out. That man came with the whole D staff and changed my whole perspective."

USC head coach Lincoln Riley is meeting with media soon to talk about the Trojans' recruiting class and will be asked about Entz's departure.