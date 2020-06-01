TrojanSports - USC leaders, players address social issues and protests

USC leaders, players address social issues and protests
With protests from Los Angeles to Santa Monica to Long Beach over the weekend -- with some initially peaceful demonstrations begetting looting and property damage -- the reaction to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota continues to spark strong national reaction regarding race relations and police injustice.
As those matters became the national talking point in recent days, college coaches and athletes everywhere took to social media with messages of their own.
Here at USC, athletic director Mike Bohn and university president Carol Folt put out multiple statements, football coach Clay Helton tweeted out a message and several of his coaches, players, former players and recruits weighed in on the matter as well.
Here's the roundup of that discussion:
May 30, 2020
We believe in our student-athletes and their limitless ability to make a positive change on this world.— Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) May 30, 2020
They give us such hope that, even though we have so far to go, our future remains as bright as ever.#FightOn | #UntilWeAllWin pic.twitter.com/GkQB0ZBV4J
Here is the message we sent to our student-athletes:— Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) June 1, 2020
We unequivocally and unapologetically denounce all forms of discrimination and racism, and we will always stand in solidarity with Black student-athletes, coaches and staff members in our program and beyond. pic.twitter.com/oPpm1LPo50
I know the horrific event of George Floyd’s death is hurting our students and community. As Trojans, we must redouble our efforts to build a truly just and welcoming community. And our hearts and voices must fight racism and injustice now and always.— Carol Folt (@PresidentFolt) May 30, 2020
I hope you’ll read my letter to the Trojan Community. Thank you. https://t.co/PvUBbIKJcE pic.twitter.com/t6oZvg9TJK— Carol Folt (@PresidentFolt) May 31, 2020
“The ultimate measure of a person is not where they stand in moments of comfort and convenience, but where they stand at times of challenge and controversy” - Dr. Martin Luther King— Tim Drevno (@CoachDrev) May 30, 2020
We stand TOGETHER against injustice and systematic racism.#WeFightAsOne #UntilWeAllWin pic.twitter.com/CfCRSjFkjV
“To ignore evil is to become an accomplice to it.”— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) May 31, 2020
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
I empathize and stand with those that have suffered at the hands of systemic racism. Join us and be the change. It starts in the home. #FightOn | #UntilWeAllWin pic.twitter.com/8xcl60xbe0
#WeFightAsOne pic.twitter.com/BToWjLoYdt— Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) May 31, 2020
Justice for George Floyd. I will stand up against injustices and systematic racism.#FightOn | #UntilWeAllWin pic.twitter.com/8YjvMNpDAa— Brett Neilon (@brettn110) May 31, 2020
June 1, 2020
“Come up with a better way. Because how we doing it, it ain’t working .”— Steele. 🖤 (@KinggChris7) May 31, 2020
The same shit has been going on as long as I’ve been alive. I’m here for the protesting, but looting and rioting ? We have to do better man. Find a better solution.. pic.twitter.com/636rGxEbu4
A small business is somebody’s whole life. That’s why I’m hear. Without my father business I wouldn’t be in this situation to be here— Isaac Taylor-Stuart (@Kingathlete5) May 31, 2020
WE MUST UNITE. One Nation, One Love ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻✊ #IveHadEnough #JusticeForGeorge #JusticeForAll pic.twitter.com/mHdo5KU7Qf— Willie McGinest (@WillieMcGinest) May 31, 2020
💯 well said.. DON’T LOOK AWAY IF IT DOESN’T AFFECT YOU. CONTRIBUTE TO MAKING A CHANGE IN THIS MESSED UP WORLD WE ARE LIVING IN https://t.co/FhvoOEFeUI— Jake Garcia (@JakeGarcia14) May 30, 2020
@SoCalMAB if you truly believe the things you have said, I politely ask you to take me out of your profile picture. This is disappointing, I know my true Trojan family would never. In times like this, it is important for us to stand together. https://t.co/CH5aVAwiTz— MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) June 1, 2020