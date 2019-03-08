If there is going to be an open quarterback competition, it hasn’t begun in earnest yet. JT Daniels, Jack Sears, Matt Fink and Kedon Slovis are sharing reps pretty evenly and taking turns leaning on a loaded receiving corps to exploit a depleted secondary.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has no interest in discussing separation after two practices, anyway. Not when all four of his options still need heavy schooling on the techniques specific to his system.

For those seeking a tagline for what’s changing with the USC offense compared to the past three years, it’s that they’re breaking old (bad) habits. And they’re starting from the ground up -- literally.

“What I tell them, if your feet are right the ball's probably right,” Harrell said. “If your feet are wrong, the ball's probably wrong. Whether it's the wrong read, whether it's the wrong timing, whatever the case may be. But when we can get our feet right, we've got a chance because we've got kids that can throw the football. …

“I don't know if it's been harped on as hard as we've harped on it.”