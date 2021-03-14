TrojanSports - USC learns NCAA tournament draw as bracket revealed

For the first time since 2017, the USC basketball team is headed to the NCAA tournament.

There was no suspense about that entering the tournament selection show Sunday -- this has arguably been the best of coach Andy Enfield's eight seasons with the program. The only question was where the Trojans would be seeded and who'd they'd play first.

The bracket reveal matched up with most prognostications for USC (22-7) as the Trojans earned a No. 6 seed and will open up Saturday against the winner of a First Four matchup between No. 11 seeds Wichita State (16-5) and Drake (25-4).

If USC is able to advance, it would then face the winner of No. 3 Kansas (20-8) and No. 14 Eastern Washington (16-7). The Trojans are officially in the West Region, although the entire tournament is being played in Indianapolis, Ind.

This is the third NCAA tournament appearance for Enfield during his time at USC, though his team looked to be on track for an invitation last year before the season was shut down by the onset of the pandemic.

Enfield has two NCAA tournament wins with the Trojans -- both coming in 2017 when they advanced out of the First Four play-in round with a win over Providence as a No. 11 seed and then beat SMU in the first round before losing to Baylor. The previous year as a No. 8 seed, USC had lost in the first round to Providence.

Enfield, of course, made a name for himself leading Florida Gulf Coast to the Sweet 16 in 2013, which made him a hot commodity on the coaching market and led to his hiring at USC.

He's had his ups and downs with the Trojans, but this season has been his best coaching job -- and he deservedly earned Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors for leading USC to a second-place finish in the regular-season standings after being picked 6th in the preseason conference poll. It's the fifth time in the last six years the Trojans reached at least 20 wins, but this is the best winning percentage USC has had in Enfield's eight seasons.

And that comes despite USC returning only two regular rotation players from last season, adding in 5-star 7-foot freshman Evan Mobley and four mid-major transfers.

Mobley, who became the first Pac-12 player and just the second major conference player ever (following Kentucky's Anthony Davis) to win league player of the year, freshman of the year and defensive player of the year honors in the same season, came as advertised. He is averaging 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game and played his best basketball this past week in USC's two Pac-12 tournament games, totaling 26 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks in each game while looking more assertive on the offensive end.

USC beat Utah in double overtime before losing to Colorado in the semifinals. Three of the Trojans' seven losses this year came to the Buffaloes.

As for the matchups that await them in Indianapolis, both Wichita State and Drake were among the last four teams into the tournament field.

Wichita State is in its first season under coach Isaac Brown, who took over as interim coach in November when Gregg Marshall resigned under pressure and controversy. Brown since signed a 5-year extension while guiding the Shockers to an 11-2 record in the American Athletic Conference and navigating significant COVID setbacks in having nine games postponed/cancelled along the way.

Wichita State is led by sophomore guard Tyson Etienne, who averages 17 points and shoots 39.9 percent from 3-point range (averaging 3 made 3s a game). The Shockers have offensive depth as well with redshirt senior guard Alterique Gilbert (10.3 PPG), junior forward Morris Udeze (9.8 PPG) and junior guard Dennis Dexter (9.4 PPG). Their leading rebounder is 6-foot-6 forward Trey Wade at 5.6 per game.

In fact, Wichita State's lack of size -- Udeze at 6-foot-8 is the only player on the roster taller than 6-foot-6 who averages at least 15 minutes a game, while Clarence Jackson (6-7) and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler (6-9, missed the AAC tournament with an ankle injury) come off the bench and Josaphat Bilau (6-10) hasn't played more than 5 minutes in a game since December.

USC has a size advantage against most teams that would be even more pronounced against Wichita State, 7-foot Evan Mobley, 6-foot-10 Isaiah Mobley, 6-foot-9 Chevez Goodwin, 6-foot-8 Drew Peterson, 6-foot-7 Isaiah White and 6-foot-9 Max Agbonkpolo.

As for Drake, it is 25-4, but two of those losses came in its last three games -- against Bradley to end the regular season and against Loyola in the Missouri Valley tournament. The team has five players averaging double-figure points in senior forward ShanQuan Hemphill (14.1 PPG), sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu (12.1 PPG), redshirt junior guard Roman Penn (11.2 PPG), junior guard D.J. Wilkins (10.3 PPG) and redshirt senior forward Tremell Murphy (10.2).

Again, size will be a factor as 6-foot-10 junior starter Darnell Brodie and 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman reserve Nate Ferguson are the only players taller than 6-foot-6 in the rotation.

