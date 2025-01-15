USC left tackle Elijah Paige named a FWAA Freshman All-American

Redshirt freshman left tackle Elijah Paige was one of USC's most improved players over the course of the season, and he was rewarded Tuesday with a spot on the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team.
Paige, an All-Big Ten honorable mention, was PFF's No. 7-rated tackle in the conference with at least 780 snaps played.
He allowed 28 pressures and 2 sacks overall, but a lot of the damage came early as he gave up 19 pressures and both sacks in the first six games of the season. Over the final seven games, he gave up just 9 pressures and 0 sacks.
Paige is a key cog for the Trojans in 2025 as one of two returning starters on the offensive line, along with fellow redshirt sophomore Alani Noa at right guard.
The Trojans brought in Syracuse transfer J'Onre Reed at center and Purdue transfer DJ Wingfield to man either the other guard spot or right tackle, where redshirt sophomore Tobias Raymond will also be a top contender for the job.
Here's the full FWAA Freshman All-American Team:
OFFENSE
QB DJ Lagway, Florida
QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB Ahmad Hardy, ULM
RB Bryson Washington, Baylor
WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson
WR Ryan Williams, Alabama
TE Mason Williams, Ohio
OL Aidan Banfield, North Carolina
OL Tyler Mercer, North Texas
OL Elijah Paige, USC
OL Tyson Ruffins, Nevada
OL Jordan Seaton, Colorado
OL Josiah Thompson, South Carolina
DEFENSE
DL Jamarioius Brown, Ole Miss
DL Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma
DL Colin Simmons, Texas
DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
LB Sammy Brown, Clemson
LB Isaiah Chisom, Oregon State
LB Josiah Trotter, West Virginia
CB OJ Frederique Jr., Miami
CB Ashton Hampton, Clemson
CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
S KJ Bolden, Georgia
S Koi Perich, Minnesota
S Zechariah Poyser, Jax State
SPECIALISTS
K Nolan Hauser, Clemson
P Rhys Dakin, Iowa
KR Samuel Singleton Jr., Florida State
PR Kam Shanks, UAB
AP Isaac Brown, Louisville