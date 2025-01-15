USC left tackle Elijah Paige named a FWAA Freshman All-American

Redshirt freshman left tackle Elijah Paige was one of USC's most improved players over the course of the season, and he was rewarded Tuesday with a spot on the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team.

Paige, an All-Big Ten honorable mention, was PFF's No. 7-rated tackle in the conference with at least 780 snaps played.

He allowed 28 pressures and 2 sacks overall, but a lot of the damage came early as he gave up 19 pressures and both sacks in the first six games of the season. Over the final seven games, he gave up just 9 pressures and 0 sacks.

Paige is a key cog for the Trojans in 2025 as one of two returning starters on the offensive line, along with fellow redshirt sophomore Alani Noa at right guard.

The Trojans brought in Syracuse transfer J'Onre Reed at center and Purdue transfer DJ Wingfield to man either the other guard spot or right tackle, where redshirt sophomore Tobias Raymond will also be a top contender for the job.

Here's the full FWAA Freshman All-American Team:

OFFENSE

QB DJ Lagway, Florida

QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB Ahmad Hardy, ULM

RB Bryson Washington, Baylor

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

WR Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson

WR Ryan Williams, Alabama

TE Mason Williams, Ohio

OL Aidan Banfield, North Carolina

OL Tyler Mercer, North Texas

OL Elijah Paige, USC

OL Tyson Ruffins, Nevada

OL Jordan Seaton, Colorado

OL Josiah Thompson, South Carolina

DEFENSE

DL Jamarioius Brown, Ole Miss

DL Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma

DL Colin Simmons, Texas

DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

LB Sammy Brown, Clemson

LB Isaiah Chisom, Oregon State

LB Josiah Trotter, West Virginia

CB OJ Frederique Jr., Miami

CB Ashton Hampton, Clemson

CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

S KJ Bolden, Georgia

S Koi Perich, Minnesota

S Zechariah Poyser, Jax State

SPECIALISTS

K Nolan Hauser, Clemson

P Rhys Dakin, Iowa

KR Samuel Singleton Jr., Florida State

PR Kam Shanks, UAB

AP Isaac Brown, Louisville