TrojanSports - USC legend Carson Palmer selected for College Football Hall of Fame

Heisman Trophy-winning USC quarterback Carson Palmer is one of 13 new inductees into the College Football Hall of Fame.

He will officially be inducted next Dec. 7 in New York City and formally enshrined at the Hall in Atlanta.

Palmer, who won the 2022 Heisman Trophy with the Trojans, is the 45th College Football HOF inductee with USC ties, and this marks the 14th year in the last 22 that the Trojans have had an inductee.

A 4-year starter (1998, 2000-02) at USC, Palmer set or tied 33 Pac-10 and USC total offense and passing records, including becoming the league’s career leader in total offense (11,621 yards) and passing yards (11,818 yards).

During his Heisman season in 2002, Palmer completed 309-of-489 passes (63.2%) for 3,942 yards and 33 TDs -- all USC records. He threw for 300-plus yards in a USC-record 7 games that season, including 3 in a row, and completed at least 60.0% of his passes 9 times. He led USC to a share of the 2002 Pac-10 title and its first 11-win season since 1979.

Palmer was the No. 1 pick of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent 15 years in the NFL, with the Bengals (2003-10), Oakland Raiders (2011-12) and Arizona Cardinals (2013-17) and was named to three Pro Bowls.

His 2021 classmates include 10 other players—North Carolina offensive tackle Harris Barton, Arizona State defensive back David Fulcher, Miami (Fla.) linebacker Dan Morgan, Eastern Illinois quarterback Tony Romo, Texas defensive tackle Kenneth Sims, Clemson running back/kick returner C.J. Spiller, Kansas State running back Darren Sproles, Notre Dame offensive tackle Aaron Taylor, Iowa defensive end Andre Tippett and Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson—along with 2 coaches: Florida A&M’s Rudy Hubbard and Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops.