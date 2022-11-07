This is going to be a different USC basketball team this season.

Different roster-wise, of course, because the nature of college basketball is not conducive to stasis of any kind. But also, for that reason, different in look and style.

At least, that's what Trojans coach Andy Enfield and returning team captains Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis have been saying this preseason.

"We're going to play a lot faster, I feel like," Ellis said. "... Andy wants us to push the pace and for our guards to get up the floor, so I feel we're going to be a lot faster this year."

Said Peterson: "The biggest change definitely is we're a little bit smaller and a faster pace this year. Usually, obviously, with USC's teams, we've kind of played through the bigs, and obviously we've had NBA bigs the last three or four years. This year, it's a little more guard-oriented and faster pace and getting up and down and shooting a lot of 3s. So a little bit of a change to the offensive dynamic, but it's really fun. It's cool playing at a fast pace like that, and hopefully we're going to be able to knock down shots."