Austin Jackson's journey to the NFL is complete.

Jackson, USC's starting left tackle the last two seasons, was selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Jackson becomes the first Trojans offensive lineman to be selected in the first round since Matt Kalil went fourth overall in 2012 and the first USC player overall to go in Round 1 since quarterback Sam Darnold went third overall in 2018.

This marks back-to-back years, though, that an offensive tackle was USC's top drafted player, following Chuma Edoga's selection in the third round by the New York Jets last year.

Jackson started 25 games over the last two seasons and was named a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a juinor.

He accomplished that despite undergoing surgery over the summer to donate bone marrow to his younger sister Autumn, who has Diamond-Blackfan Anemia.

The surgery was a success and Jackson returned quickly to his pursuit of a big junior season and NFL career, not missing a game while earning Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honors just two weeks into the season against Stanford.



Overall in 2019, he played 926 snaps and allowed 14 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus -- 4 sacks, 1 QB hit, 9 QB hurries and he drew 5 penalties.

Jackson is USC's 82nd all-time first-round NFL draft pick, which now ranks second behind Ohio State's 83.

