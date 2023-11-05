It's over. USC's latest defensive debacle was too much for Lincoln Riley to continue on with embattled defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

The day after the Trojans' 52-42 loss to Washington in the Coliseum, Riley made the move fans had been clamoring for and the decision everybody expected was inevitable.

USC put out a statement just before 12:30 p.m. PT Sunday announcing that Grinch has been fired, and that defensive line coach Shaun Nua and linebackers coach Brian Odom will serve as interim co-defensive coordinators while defensive analyst Taylor Mays has been elevated to an full assistant role and will coach the safeties.

Over the last six games, USC has given up 44.2 PPG and 483.7 YPG with one disastrous performance being topped by the next and then the next as the Trojans -- once 6-0, ranked in the top 10 nationally and chasing a College Football Playoff spot -- have lost three of their last four games.

It was tough for Trojans fans to watch Utah's third-string, former walk-on QB Bryson Barnes have the game of his life a few weeks ago. It was harder to watch a middling Cal team on its third quarterback of the season put up 49 points and 527 yards last weekend. And it was most excruciating yet seeing USC somehow looking even worse Saturday at home against Washington, as the Huskies piled up 572 yards, including 316 rushing yards for an offense that came in averaging just 102.2 and hadn't totaled more than 177 in any other game.

Washington running back Dillon Johnson, who had never rushed for more than 100 yards in four college seasons, rumbled for 256 rushing yards (9.8 yards per carry) and 4 touchdowns.

Last season, the first with Riley and Grinch, USC gave up its most yards per game in program history -- 423.9, which well exceeded the previous worst of 408.9 (from the previous year). This season, the Trojans are now giving up 436 yards per game (119th out of 130 FBS teams) and a program-worst 34.5 points per game (121st) and it only figures to get worse next week at Oregon (the top scoring offense in the country at 47.4 PPG).

Riley was asked Saturday night if he regretted how he handled the defense this year -- namely sticking with Grinch after a rough finish to last season and calls from the fan base to make a change.

"I know it's your all's job to ask it, I'm not into the big picture questions right now," Riley said after the loss. "Like, my job's to go try to beat Oregon next week and to coach what we have here. I know as a head coach it all falls under my responsibility ultimately, and I don't shy away from that -- and I never have -- but there's times and places for those discussions and those will happen at the appropriate times."

With time to think about it, Riley decided the appropriate time had indeed arrived.