USC makes the cut for two 4-star defensive tackles from Maryland
Soon after joining the USC staff in February, new defensive line coach Vic So'oto circled back to his established recruiting turf on the east coast and extended Trojans offers to some major 2021 DL prospects.
On Sunday, two of them made it clear the interest is mutual, putting USC on their short lists.
KaTron Evans, a 4-star defensive tackle from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., put the Trojans in his top 8 along with Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, TCU and Arizona State.
Top 8 ‼️ @JB_SPORTSEDITS pic.twitter.com/oC0PvW4Ejd— KaTron Evans (@ColtBoyKayy) April 5, 2020
And Marcus Bradley, a 4-star DT from Quince Orchard HS in Gaithersburg, Md., put the Trojans in his top 6 along with Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Maryland.
TOP6...#MoneY #PoweredbytheT🍊#GoBucks🌰#GigEm🤠 #GeauxTigers🐯#FightOn⚔️ #FTT🐢 pic.twitter.com/L02jNALu6b— MARCUS D. BRADLEY (@1ofthem1s) April 5, 2020
Both are Rivals250 prospects, with Evans ranked the No. 11 DT and No. 109 overall prospect, and Bradley the No. 17 DT and No. 231 overall prospect.
Meanwhile, the Trojans are also a major contender for 4-star Rivals250 DE Aaron Armitage (Blair Academy/Blairstown, N.J.), who is hoping to take an official visit in June is things go back to normal by then.
USC signed two defensive tackles in 2020 in 3-star prospects Kobe Pepe and Jamar Sekona and a defensive end in 3-star Tuli Tuipulotu.