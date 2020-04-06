Soon after joining the USC staff in February, new defensive line coach Vic So'oto circled back to his established recruiting turf on the east coast and extended Trojans offers to some major 2021 DL prospects.

On Sunday, two of them made it clear the interest is mutual, putting USC on their short lists.

KaTron Evans, a 4-star defensive tackle from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., put the Trojans in his top 8 along with Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, TCU and Arizona State.