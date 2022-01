USC makes the top 5 for 2022 four-star CB Jahlil Florence

When 2022 four-star cornerback Jahlil Florence decommitted from Oregon on Dec. 9, USC and its new coaching staff joined the pursuit of the San Diego standout.

Florence has taken his time to survey his options since backing off his Ducks pledge and he's now narrowed his list of contenders to five schools -- USC, Oregon still, Miami, Oklahoma and Florida.

He took an official visit to USC the last weekend before the dead period in mid December.