USC makes the top 5 list for 2022 RB target De'Anthony Gatson

De'Anthony Gatson, a 3-star running back from Newton, Texas, narrowed his list of potential schools to five Thursday, including USC.

Gatson is one of a handful of running backs in this 2022 class that remain on the radar for USC, which is looking to sign two at the position.

Texas, Colorado, Minnesota and Iowa State are the other schools on Gatson's short list.

Gatson rushed for 1,974 yards, averaging 12.3 yards per carry, and 29 touchdowns in 10 games last season for Newton HS, according to MaxPreps. He also had 97 receiving yards and 2 TDs.