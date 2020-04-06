As it was with many cornerbacks, USC's hiring of CBs coach Donte Williams away from Oregon back in February was a game-changer for 4-star prospect Denzel Burke, from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Burke, ranked the No. 9 CB and No. 135 overall prospect in this class, explained that impact to TrojanSports.com later that month.

"Oregon was really exciting for me, and [now] USC is exciting for me too. … He was the main reason why I was considering Oregon," he said then. "As soon as [Williams] got the job, a couple days later he reached out to me. He was like, 'I'm closer now.'"

And on Sunday, Burke put out his top 10 list, with the Trojans included.

Oregon, Washington, Arizona State and Colorado also made the list from the Pac-12, along with Ohio State, Texas, Auburn, LSU and Nebraska.