USC makes top 10 for 2021 4-star cornerback Denzel Burke
As it was with many cornerbacks, USC's hiring of CBs coach Donte Williams away from Oregon back in February was a game-changer for 4-star prospect Denzel Burke, from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Burke, ranked the No. 9 CB and No. 135 overall prospect in this class, explained that impact to TrojanSports.com later that month.
"Oregon was really exciting for me, and [now] USC is exciting for me too. … He was the main reason why I was considering Oregon," he said then. "As soon as [Williams] got the job, a couple days later he reached out to me. He was like, 'I'm closer now.'"
And on Sunday, Burke put out his top 10 list, with the Trojans included.
Oregon, Washington, Arizona State and Colorado also made the list from the Pac-12, along with Ohio State, Texas, Auburn, LSU and Nebraska.
This is the game I LOVE and without the Man upstairs none of this would be possible. Thank you to all the schools that recruited me and I am still 100% open to all schools but these are my focus as of now. #TopTen pic.twitter.com/4BkHR6DjWU— Denzel Burke (@King10Burke) April 5, 2020
USC has generated considerable momentum in this 2021 recruiting cycle, landing six commitments already.
That includes one defensive back -- 3-star safety Xamarion Gordon -- but the Trojans don't have a cornerback committed yet and didn't sign any in the 2020 class, making it a position of emphasis moving forward.
Burke plays on a loaded Saguaro HS team that featured two star corners last year in 5-star Kelee Ringo (signed with Georgia) and 4-star Jacobe Covington (Washington), who were both major USC targets. Meanwhile, the Trojans signed former Saguaro kicker Parker Lewis in 2020.