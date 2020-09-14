TrojanSports - USC makes top 10 for priority 2021 OL target Ty Buchanan

Buchanan is the Trojans' top remaining offensive line target in this 2021 class and has become an especially important prospect for USC after it lost a recruiting battle with Oregon for 4-star OT Kingsley Suamataia last week.

Buchanan talked to TrojanSports.com last month when he received his USC offer and said the Trojans were "definitely at the top" of his list at that point.

"Just a great school, they play great competition and I love California, and they have a great business school and everything about them is awesome," he said. "I'm definitely going to talk to my mom about [the rest of the recruiting process]. I would like to visit places, but it's probably most likely not going to happen, so take some virtual visits hopefully and see where I like the most. I'm really looking for a school to help develop me to the best version of myself and help me chase my goals of playing in the NFL."

USC has three 2021 OL commits in 4-star tackle Mason Murphy (JSerra HS), 3-star guard Maximus Gibbs (St. John Bosco HS) and 3-star tackle Saia Mapakaitolo (Bishop Alemany HS) and has room to add a fourth to the class, even after signing six offensive linemen in the 2020 cycle.

