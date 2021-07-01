USC makes top 4 list for 2022 Rivals250 WR DJ Allen

Rivals250 wide receiver DJ Allen (Gladewater, Texas) has narrowed his recruitment to four schools, tweeting out his short list Thursday.

USC made the cut, along with TCU, Arkansas and Baylor.

Allen, who is ranked the No. 26 WR and No. 175 national prospect overall in this 2022 recruiting class, took an official visit to USC in June.

He doesn't do much media and we've been unable to track him down for an interview, but it was believed the Trojans were a real contender coming off that visit and his top-4 list reinforces that.