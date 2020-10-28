TrojanSports - USC makes top 6 for 2022 Rivals250 TE Donovan Green out of Texas

Rivals250 4-star prospect Donovan Green , out of Dickinson, Texas, posted his short list on Twitter, naming the Trojans along with fellow top contenders Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Florida.

One of the most coveted tight end prospects in the 2022 recruiting class announced his top 6 list Wednesday night, and USC made the cut.

Green talked to TrojanSports.com last week, sharing what appeals to him about the Trojans and how often he talks to USC tight ends coach John David Baker.

“It's been good. I pretty much talk to them once or twice a week,” he said. “I usually talk to coach Baker. They talk about how I can be used in multiple ways and about being in a great city.”

Green, listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, is ranked the No. 2 TE and No. 158 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

