The offseason can lead to plenty of frequent flyer miles for the nation's top recruits, as unofficial visits, camps and 7-on-7 tournaments means lots of time on the road and in the air. That has been the case for 2021 Georgia athlete Khari Gee, who made a trip on his own dime to visit USC and also spent time playing for Los Angeles-based 7-on-7 team Premium at the adidas National Championship. But Gee's travels aren't by accident, as he wants to make sure he does his due diligence so he's well-informed when it comes time to make a commitment decision. Rivals.com recently caught up with Gee to get his thoughts on some of schools on his list.

"USC and Michigan have both been doing a good job of recruiting me."

Thoughts on USC: "I like it a lot. I visited there over spring break. The campus is really nice. I got a chance to meet and talk with the players, I like them also. I was also impressed with the weight room. It's nice too."

On where USC sees him playing: "I've been mostly talking to coach Gavin Morris. He has told me that they see me on defense. They like tall safeties and they think I fit their scheme really well. They have a track record of sending defensive baks to the NFL and that means a lot."

On the distance from home: "It’s far but we have family out there and I don’t think it's much trouble to get there from Atlanta."

Michigan: "I haven’t visited yet. I’ve been trying to get there so it will probably be this summer for a camp. My mom went there, it’s her alma mater and I just like the place. She would like me to go there so I want to get up there and see it and meet the coaches. I was talking to Al Washington before he left and I’ve been talking to Chris Partridge and I'm just getting to know him."