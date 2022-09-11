Just two games into the Lincoln Riley Era, USC football is squarely back in the national spotlight.

A day after a 41-28 win at Stanford, the Trojans moved up three spots to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll -- the program's highest ranking since being No. 5 in early Oct. 2017.

USC (2-0) also moved from No. 12 to No. 8 in the USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll.

Riley was clearly fired up Saturday night as he talked about the win over Stanford, in which the Trojans scored touchdowns on their first five possessions to seize full control of the game while forcing four turnovers for the second week in a row to offset some defensive struggles otherwise.

."The good is really, really good on all three sides. The bad is not good enough right now. And that's coaching, that's offense, that's defense, that's special teams," Riley said. "There's too much inconsistencies, and for us, it would be great to raise the ceiling of our play but more than anything we've got to take up the bottom part of our play. The not-good play, we got to raise those up. That's the No. 1 thing for us right now. ...

"Loved our defense closing it out, still had a few too many mistakes like you're going to have the second game, but we found ways to win and separate here on the road, which is awesome. So I'm proud of these guys. We know we have a lot of work to do. Our best football is a long ways from where we're at right now."

The Trojans return home to this week to host Fresno State (1-1) in the Coliseum on Saturday. The Bulldogs played another Pac-12 team, Oregon State, close this weekend, ultimately 35-32 at home to the Beavers.

Below is the top 10 of the new AP poll, which was released Sunday. See the full top 25 here.