TrojanSports - USC moves up two spots to No. 13 in the new CFP rankings

The USC Trojans were surely hoping for a biggest boost in the College Football Playoff rankings after a dramatic rivalry win over UCLA on Saturday to improve to 5-0 and advance to the Pac-12 championship game.

The Trojans jumped two spots to No. 13 in the new CFP rankings -- the penultimate rankings before the playoff field is set following this weekend's games.

The latest ranking makes it look unlikely that USC will be able to do enough vs. Oregon in the conference title game Friday to jump nine spots and into the four-team playoff.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn had expressed hope Monday evening that the Trojans might have that chance.

"If we're fortunate enough to come out on top and be the Pac-12 champions, then I think we're going to have the ability to really talk about why we're compelling and why some people believe that we should be in that conversation and I believe we will be," Bohn said.

That looks like a longshot now. Here are the teams ahead of the Trojans and who they play this week:

1. Alabama (10-0) ... vs. 8-2 Florida in SEC championship Saturday

2. Notre Dame (10-0) ... vs. 9-1 Clemson in ACC championship Saturday

3. Clemson (9-1) ... vs. 10-0 Notre Dame in ACC championship Saturday

4. Ohio State (5-0) ... vs. 6-1 Northwestern in Big Ten championship game Saturday

5. Texas A&M (7-1) ... vs. 3-6 Tennessee on Saturday

6. Iowa State (8-2) ... vs. 7-2 Oklahoma in Big 12 championship Saturday

7. Florida (8-2) ... vs. 10-0 Alabama in SEC championship Saturday

8. Georgia (7-2) ... no game

9. Cincinnati (8-0) ... vs. 6-1 Tulsa on Saturday

10. Oklahoma (7-2) ... vs. 8-2 Iowa State in Big 12 championship Saturday

11. Indiana (6-1) ... no game

12. Coastal Carolina (11-0) ... vs. 9-1 Louisiana in Sun Belt championship game Saturday