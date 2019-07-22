**TrojanSports.com continues its USC Next Up series, which started in the spring, profiling the Trojans' 2019 newcomers leading up to fall camp. See links at the bottom for previous installments of the series. Sign up for premium access to be able to read the subsequent installments**

ADELANTO, Calif. -- Freshman offensive lineman Jason Rodriguez started to notice he was developing a following even before he officially arrived at USC this summer. It stems in part from his heritage -- his mother's side of the family is Mexican-American while his father's is Puerto Rican -- and he's indulging it even further with his decision to wear No. 77 in honor of legendary USC offensive lineman and fellow Mexican-American Anthony Muñoz. "It's crazy because when I go certain places they recognize me just because I'm Mexican," Rodriguez said, sitting with his family at their home last month prior to his move to campus. He tells the story of a visit to Laguna Beach not long ago, where a police officer stopped him as he was leaving a Starbucks and waiting to cross the street. "He goes, 'What's your name?' I go, 'Jason.' He goes, 'Your last name.' I go, 'Rodriguez.' He was like, 'Oh, OK,'" he recalled. "I was like, 'What do you mean, why?' He had a partner in the passenger seat and he was like, 'We know who you are, vato.' So when I go certain places, they recognize me." USC, of course, has a rich history of standout players from Polynesian backgrounds, but there historically has not been a large representation of Mexican heritage on college football rosters. That goes for the professional football ranks as well, where Muñoz became the second Mexican-American inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With Rodriguez hoping to become an impactful offensive lineman for the Trojans, his preferred choice of number was easy. Muñoz, who wore No. 77 at USC (but 78 in the NFL) from 1976-79 went on to become the No. 3 overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft and an 11-time Pro Bowl selection with the Cincinnati Bengals. "A lot of the fans, just from what I've heard, they kind of compared me to him [because of my background]. He's Mexican, I am too, I might as well take it," Rodriguez said. Of course, the 4-star prospect from Oak Hills High School still has everything to prove on the field at the college level where Muñoz was one of the all-time greats. But Muñoz has long been held up as a cultural sports icon -- as recently represented in a Modelo marketing campaign also featuring fellow former NFL standouts Tony Gonzalez and Roberto Garza -- and that connection is significant to Rodriguez. "Even after practices I'd go to, there'd be a couple Mexicans who would go, 'Hey, can we take a picture?' It's cool to be recognized for that. I do [take pride in it] because there isn't a lot of Mexicans playing football, especially not from up here, so I feel like I'm representing a good thing in a way," he said. Added his mother Angela Rodriguez: "What an honor to be able to follow [Muñoz]. He was a Hall of Famer, and now [Jason's] going to be able to wear that number as well. That's exciting." All that said, Rodriguez's heritage isn't the only thing that has drawn him notice since he committed to and signed with USC. Whether it's patrons in Wal-Mart, the guy who fitted him for his tux this spring, etc., the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Trojans newcomer isn't hard to spot in a crowd. As his father Scott Rodriguez put it succinctly, "He does stick out when he walks around in public."



Becoming a coveted prospect

Jason Rodriguez with his mother Angela and father Scott. (TrojanSports.com)

Asked when she first knew her son -- the youngest and only boy among four siblings -- was going to be so big, Angela Rodriguez quips, "When he was born." It became even more apparent a few years later. "When he was in Kindergarten, he was already probably 5-foot. He was really tall and he just got bigger and bigger and bigger," his mother recalled. That size -- and the strength he's built around it -- became Rodriguez's ticket to a full college scholarship and abundant opportunities to continue his development at this next level, but his frame wasn't initially an asset to his football pursuits. When Rodriguez signed up for organized football for the first time as a sixth-grader, he was immediately faced with a daunting challenge. "The weight limit was about 190 and I think I was 230 at the time. I remember I had to drop that [in], wasn't it a month?" he said last month, turning to his parents. Angela and Scott differed slightly in their recollection of the timetable within which their son had to make weight for that youth football league, but it was around a month give or take, and somehow he pulled it off. "During the week I ran before I went to school and then before dinner. And on the weekends, I'd run like two or three times, throw the trash bag on," he recalled. "[I ate] the bare minimum. Fruit, a lot of watermelon, water, that was pretty much it. It was my first year and I didn't really want to quit and not give it a chance at least." Said Angela: "It was hard because all I kept hearing was 'Mom, I'm hungry. I'm hungry.' But I was like, 'You're determined to do this, you can do it.'" When the time came to drive to a community center in Norco for league weigh-ins, Rodriguez hit his mark. "I was, I think, three pounds under. I was spitting in the cup and I didn't drink anything that day. I think I was 188 when I weighed in," he said. Said Scott Rodriguez: "He looked like a castaway -- sucked up, pale. And when we rolled out we got him two Gatorades and went to In-N-Out." When he was faced with the same obstacle the next year, though, the family decided he'd just have to wait until high school to play. His parents didn't want to see him go through another intense diet. "It was just too much," his father said. So Rodriguez played basketball and excelled at track and field for the next two years before arriving at Oak Hills HS to relaunch his football aspirations. Because he hadn't been playing the sport -- and of course because of his frame -- the coaches there didn't even realize he was an incoming freshman initially. Rodriguez was already 6-foot-4 and 265-270 pounds entering his first year of high school. "They thought he was like a transfer, want-to-be transfer because he was so big. They were like 'Where did he come from?'" Scott Rodriguez said. More important was where he was going.

"I always tell the story," Oak Hills coach Robert Kistner said. "The DB coach [Steven] Lozano, he was in here when he walked in there and I watched him move his feet, how big he was. I told coach Lozano right there, I said, 'You ever seen a Pac-12 athlete?' He said, Nope.' I said, 'There's a Pac-12 athlete right there.' So yeah, we knew he was going to be something special when he walked on campus." Rodriguez's size alone was enough to catch the eye of recruiters, and the college scholarship offers started coming in at the end of his sophomore season -- his first as a varsity starter -- with Arizona State and Colorado State the first schools to recruit him. "I didn't know what it was at the time. … My coach goes, 'Congrats.' I was like,' For what?' He goes, 'You just got offered.' I was like, 'What does that mean?'" Rodriguez recalled. By that point, his size had become an incredible asset for him and his future. And if his next-level potential wasn't clear to him just yet -- Rodriguez admits he was rather raw technically at that point and mostly getting by on that size and strength -- it would come into sharp focus soon enough as his recruitment took off over the following couple years.

The path to USC

Jason Rodriguez was selected to the Under Armour All-American Bowl in Orlando, Fla., and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii, this past winter. (Rivals.com)

Before USC offered Rodriguez at its Junior Day in late February of 2018, Oregon had already made a strong push for the 4-star OT and was near the top of his list. But a couple factors worked to sway that. First, USC and head coach Clay Helton made a strong impression on Rodriguez and his family that day. "We were on the practice field and we were taking pictures and [a coach] came up and said, 'Come here. Helton wants to talk to you,'" Rodriguez said, telling the story. "Helton was talking to me about my athletic ability and skill and stuff like that, and he was like, 'I don't usually offer kids myself, but for you I will.' I remember we were all excited." "I was crying. We were both crying," Angela Rodriguez said. There was also a pronounced difference in recruiting approaches between USC and Oregon that played a large factor in Rodriguez's ultimate decision. Helton and the Trojans staff, as recruits often note, was non-pressuring and accepting that he wanted to take official visits elsewhere. That was a major emphasis from his parents -- that this is the biggest decision of his life to this point and he should look around and have the perspective of comparison between schools and football programs. Meanwhile, he and his family had gone up to Oregon for the Ducks' 2018 spring game and felt an aggressive sales pitch that didn't sit quite right with them. "SC, they were like, no, go on your visits, do your thing, enjoy your time. While Oregon was like, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," Rodriguez said. Added his father: "It was like a ShamWow! commercial -- constantly in your face … It just got old. And then when we did the spring game … the pressure to commit was just ridiculous. When we left the spring game, we walked out quietly, the game was over, and all the families were supposed to go back to the [athletic department] building. We kind of snuck out and were going to go get [dinner]. They saw us and we got chased down by guys on golf carts, like, 'Wait, wait.'" Rodriguez and his family went to the office of Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal for a further aggressive recruiting push that ultimately helped drive them the other direction. "That was the worst confrontation I ever had with a coach," Rodriguez said. Every school does it differently, and Oregon's approach clearly works with a lot of prospects as the Ducks finished with the No. 7-ranked recruiting class nationally (tops in the Pac-12) in 2019. But it didn't work with Rodriguez. His mother also noted that while academics were an important component to her son's decision, the pitch at Oregon was about anything and everything else, down to what kind of shoes he'd get to wear up there. Rodriguez committed to USC back in April of 2018, but he would also take official visits to UCLA, Colorado and Oregon State thereafter. Near the end of those visits, he knew what he wanted to do. "That's when I really knew 'SC was the spot. I didn't really feel the need to take a fifth [official visit] because I felt I'd just be wasting another college's time," he said. That didn't stop other schools from trying to make a late push. Rodriguez said he told Washington and Utah no thanks, while Oregon State continued to pursue him aggressively about a month before he signed with the Trojans. "It was very stressful. And if it was stressful on us, I can only imagine how he feels," Angela Rodriguez said, looking back.

"Dealing with all the coaches during the recruiting process was the hardest thing ever because I'm in class taking a test and ding ding, my phone starts ringing," Rodriguez said. "That was probably the hardest time just dealing [with] and managing coaches, taking phone calls, meetings, texts. I was taking a final and I got two phone calls from different coaches and my teacher was like, 'Why is your phone going off?' It was a constant every day thing that would not stop." Even though USC was going through some upheaval, dismissing offensive line coach Neil Callaway in the midst of an eventual 5-7 season, Rodriguez found peace in his decision while serving as a form of stability for USC in return. The Trojans would end up well short of their offensive line hopes in the 2019 class, with Rodriguez the only 4-star commit. Gino Quinones, a 3-star prospect from Honolulu, signed on as a defensive lineman transitioning to center, while 2-star signee Tilini Livai (Narbonne HS) did not make it to campus this summer and is no longer part of the class. (USC added Tennessee grad transfer OT Drew Richmond this summer). For those reasons alone, Rodriguez's development will be key for the Trojans moving forward.



Looking forward

USC freshman offensive lineman Jason Rodriguez at the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu in January. (TrojanSports.com)

While Rodriguez may get noticed a lot more these days out in public, he also leaves a lasting first impression -- in more ways than one -- with a bone-crushing handshake. Even Helton remarked on it during that meeting in his office after USC's Junior Day last year. To that point, Rodriguez complements his prototypical college OL frame with tremendous strength. Before he had arrived on campus and joined in USC's summer strength program, he was already bench pressing 325 pounds, hitting 310 on the power clean and squatting 510. He's now lost 11 pounds since starting that program while continuing to add muscle.



The key for the USC staff will be further developing his technique and flexibility around that strength. "We were really, really excited to get this young man, bringing size to the table, and get a kid that had a tremendous senior year," Helton said after the early signing period in December. "He’s one that could step in and help us in depth immediately." Offering his own self-scouting report, Rodriguez noted a couple areas he believes he needs to improve the most heading into this first year of college football. "Learning how to use my length and probably being able to adapt. I can play both sides, but I never really did so probably being able to play at either spot and knowing everybody's assignments is probably the thing I need to adapt with [after] playing left [tackle] for four years," he said. Speaking last month, Rodriguez and his family had the impression he wouldn't redshirt his first year, especially with USC's depth what it is along the line, but that he could use a later redshirt year if it came to that. There is also a thought that Rodriguez could start out working at guard initially with the hope of eventually ending up at right tackle. Rodriguez hadn't yet gotten into all that directly with offensive line coach Tim Drevno when he was discussing this last month, but he was excited for the opportunity to work with Drevno -- especially after the feedback he'd received from other USC offensive linemen following the change in position coaches midway through last fall. "I was told that coaches get fired all the time so don't choose a school because of the coach, so it wasn't really a pressing matter to me. But I knew once Drevno got appointed, I was cool with it. And I looked at his past … it was good. So I felt like that was a change that needed to happen and it did," he said. "I've heard from some of the linemen that his tech is much more different than Callaway's was. I heard that Callaway was 'old school' and that Drevno's was more up-to-date, and I heard that was a really big positive from all the linemen. So that was probably the biggest thing -- his ideologies and his methods -- and that he's real hands on with you." Given USC's recruiting struggles at that position last cycle and so far in the 2020 class, a lot is riding on Drevno's abilities to maximize potential from his players, and as the only 4-star OL prospect in either class so far, there will be a lot of attention on Rodriguez's development. But then again, he's started to get used to that growing spotlight.



