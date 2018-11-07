Since announcing his de-commitment from USC a few weeks ago, 5-star cornerback Chris Steele has received a wave of continued and/or renewed interest from premier programs coast to coast.

He's had some time now to sort through all of that, and he has a general sense for the finalists he'll ultimately decide upon when he makes his announcement Jan. 5 during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas (live on NBC).

"There's a lot of schools that have been hitting me up, and you know, I'm just looking for the right fit right now," Steele told TrojanSports.com Wednesday after a ceremony at St. John Bosco High School to officially present his jersey for that game.



""It's really going to come down to Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida, USC, UCLA really. That's what it's looking like right now, and Georgia's still in the mix as well, but it will come down to those few schools for the most part. So we'll just see what happens. There's a lot of schools, like Clemson's still making a really hard push, Arizona State's making a hard push, so it's going to be interesting to see how everything plays out."

So is USC really still in the mix then?