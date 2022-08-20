Korey Foreman Watch officially ended Saturday morning, as the sophomore rush end and former five-star prospect walked out to the practice field in pads and a helmet.

At least in terms of the practices that have been open to reporters this camp, Foreman had been out since two Mondays ago -- first for an unspecified time conflict that day and then for an unspecified injury spanning the practices that Wednesday and Friday and Tuesday and Thursday of this week.

But he was back in action Saturday, wearing a protective sleeve on his left leg but attacking early individual drills with aggression.