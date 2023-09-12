Ephraim Asiata's visit to USC over the weekend was an anticipated one, and it went so well that the Trojans are right in the mix alongside in-state schools, Utah and BYU, as a top contender for a commitment from the 2024 linebacker.

The three-star prospect from Herriman High School just outside Salt Lake City has been building a connection with inside linebackers coach Brian Odom going back to last year, but the intensity has grown over the last month.

That led to an official visit to USC over the weekend, and Asiata came away with a positive impression of his experience with the Trojans.

"It was great," he said. "USC is USC. Obviously in LA, but me and my family loved the whole thing. Checked off all the boxes, checked off the whole list. There's not really much to come down to one thing that we loved, because we loved everything about it."

USC linebacker Mason Cobb, a Utah native, has become a mentor of sorts for Asiata throughout the recruiting process, so the 2024 prospect had an idea of what he should expect by the time he arrived in Los Angeles.

However, USC was able to surpass his expectations when the trip came to an end.