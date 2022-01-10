USC officially announces Lincoln Riley's full coaching staff

The names were already known of the 10 assistant coaches who would comprise Lincoln Riley's USC staff, but an official announcement from the Trojans didn't come until Monday, revealing some extra details about titles and job responsibilities.

"I am very excited to formally announce our coaching staff," Riley said in a statement. "I truly believe we have put together an elite group of coaches that will help build this football program back to national prominence. They have each been a part of winning programs and have a championship mindset. This staff understands that championship teams have a foundation of culture, and they know what that looks like and how to implement it. They recognize the tradition and expectations of this program and are eager to get to work.

"I've said it before, USC belongs at the top of college football, and this coaching staff is going to be instrumental in making that happen. I hope you will join me in welcoming them to the Trojan Family."

Here's the full overview:

Offense

Josh Henson, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach (from Texas A&M)

Dennis Simmons, assistant head coach, outside wide receivers coach and offensive passing game coordinator (from Oklahoma)

Dave Nichol, inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense (from Mississippi State)

Kiel McDonald, running backs coach (from Utah)

Zach Hanson, tight ends coach (from Tulsa)

Defense



Alex Grinch, defensive coordinator and safeties coach (from Oklahoma)

Donte Williams, defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator (remains on staff)

Roy Manning, outside linebackers coach, nickels coach and assistant head coach for defense (from Oklahoma).

Brian Odom, inside linebackers coach and associate head coach for defense (from Oklahoma)

Shaun Nua, defensive line coach (from Michigan)

Here are some takeaways ...

-One of the most impressive hires was landing Henson away from Texas A&M, where he has been an elite recruiter of offensive line talent in recent years. The offensive coordinator title surely played a large role in that. But Riley remains his own play-caller.

-There was some initial question as to what Williams and Manning's roles would be as they had both coached cornerbacks last season. Manning does have prior experience as an outside linebackers coach at Washington State, Michigan and UCLA, so that was the expected position for him after it was known Williams would be retained.

-A lot of titles being doled out on defense -- defensive passing game coordinator, assistant head coach for defense, associate head coach for defense. It would be interesting to know how conversations progressed with Williams, who carried the associate head coach title previously before his stint as interim head coach, but ultimately retaining him on staff was an obvious move for Riley given Williams' recruiting prowess and especially his connection in Southern California.

-There is no specific mention of who will be coaching the offensive line.