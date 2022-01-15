USC officially lands Oklahoma WR transfer Mario Williams

Of course, that turns the full attention -- as if it wasn't already there -- to whether his Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams will be following him to Los Angeles.

Wide receiver Mario Williams announced he is transferring from Oklahoma to the Trojans, after visiting last weekend.

Well, USC checked off one major addition on fans' wish lists Saturday.

Williams had 35 catches for 380 yards and 4 touchdowns as a freshman for Oklahoma this fall.

He was the No. 2-ranked WR and No. 16 overall national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of Plant City, Fla.

Williams was tied for second on the Sooners with his 35 receptions as part of a deeply talented receiving corps. At USC, he walks into a major opportunity, as the Trojans lose star receiver Drake London and don't have an established No. 1 wideout.

USC's top returning wide receivers are Tahj Washington (54 catches for 602 yards and 1 TD), Gary Bryant Jr. (44-579-7) and Kyle Ford (19-252-2). Beyond them, USC also returns 2021 freshman Michael Jackson III (12 catches for 116 yards), veteran John Jackson III (3-16), 2021 freshman Kyron Ware-Hudson (2-4) and speedy Texas transfer Jake Smith, who missed his first season at USC with a foot injury, at wide receiver, and tight ends Malcolm Epps (10-173-1 TD), Lake McRee (7-91) and Jude Wolfe (8-56).

The Trojans also added Washington transfer Terrell Bynum.

A day after USC had five-star wide receiver Bru McCoy enter the transfer portal after missing the 2021 season while suspended, the Trojans add a five-star wideout in Williams.

In fact, he's the third five-star addition to this 2022 USC team since Lincoln Riley took over, along with incoming high school prospects in all-purpose back Raleek Brown and cornerback Domani Jackson.

Williams played for Riley at Oklahoma, Brown was long committed to the Sooners, as were 2022 five-star QB Malachi Nelson and high four-star WR Makai Lemon, who both flipped to USC following Riley's hiring.

Again, the remaining question is whether Caleb Williams will do the same, as many expect after projected starting QB Jaxson Dart entered the transfer portal earlier this week.