TrojanSports - USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker drafted No. 14 overall by the New York Jets

For the second straight year, USC has produced a first-round NFL draft pick along the offensive line.

Alijah Vera-Tucker was selected No. 14 overall by the New York Jets, who traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to secure that pick and get their guy.

Vera-Tucker follows Austin Jackson, who was the No. 18 overall pick by the Miami Dolphins last year. He replaced Jackson at left tackle in the fall for the Trojans after shining at left guard next to Jackson the year before.

Vera-Tucker had initially opted out of the 2020 season, but USC put a strategic and compelling pitch together to convince him he could vault his draft stock significantly by playing and not only putting a second season as a starter on film but showing his ability to tackle as well as guard. Read more about that here.

"Credit to him, credit to his family for listening, for taking in the information and then making the best decision for their family," USC coach Clay Helton said earlier this month. "And it's looking like, good Lord willing, it's going to pay off for them. I'm so happy for them."

Indeed, it did.

USC has now produced a first-round draft pick in four of the last five years -- CB Adoree' Jackson (2017), Sam Darnold (2018) and Austin Jackson (2020).

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said Vera-Tucker will plug in at left guard for the Jets, who also drafted former USC right tackle Chuma Edoga in the third round in 2019.