USC offensive tackle Clayton Bradley has been granted a sixth year of eligibility after missing this season due to injury and has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirmed Thursday.

Bradley missed all of the 2019 season as a redshirt senior, but he'll get a chance to play one more season and would have immediate eligibility elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

Bradley played in 14 games in 2017, including three starts, but he was limited to three games in 2018 due to a back injury that cost him the rest of the season.

He is the second USC player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following wide receiver/kick returner Velus Jones, who announced Thursday that he has transferred to Tennessee.

