USC moves Zach Hanson to OL coach as Josh Henson leaves for Purdue OC job

USC now has two coaching vacancies to fill on Lincoln Riley's staff, as offensive line coach Josh Henson is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Purdue.
The Trojans quickly pivoted in announcing Wednesday that Zach Hanson has been moved from coaching the tight ends to offensive line to fill Henson's void.
Henson, who also carried the OC title at USC but wasn't involved in play-calling, had been with the Trojans for the duration of Riley's three seasons after being hired away from Texas A&M.
FootballScoop.com reported the news Tuesday night, followed by a wave of other reports from the Los Angeles Times, Purdue media and more.
Hanson has also been on Riley's staff all three years at USC, after coaching the offensive line at Tulsa the previous two years, so he has prior experience coaching his new position group.
Riley now needs to hire a tight ends coach and is also still in the process of looking for a new linebackers coach after Matt Entz left to become the head coach at Fresno State.
Henson did arguably the best job of any USC offensive coach this season, turning USC's rebuilt offensive line from a major liability early in the season to arguably its strength over the second half of the fall.
After the Trojans allowed 21 pressures, 2 sacks and the O-line committed 6 penalties in the loss at Michigan in Week 4 followed by 15 pressures, a sack and 4 penalties vs. Wisconsin, the unit became much more reliable the rest of the way.
The Trojans gave up 11 or fewer pressures over the next seven games before giving up 15 vs. Notre Dame in the regular-season finale -- including 7 or fewer against Minnesota (5), Rutgers (5) and UCLA (7). The Trojans allowed 1 or 0 sacks in seven of those final eight games while young players like redshirt freshman left tackle Elijah Paige and redshirt freshman right guard Alani Noa noticeably improved.
Left guard Emmanuel Pregnon also had a career-best season, showing development under Henson.