USC moves Zach Hanson to OL coach as Josh Henson leaves for Purdue OC job

USC now has two coaching vacancies to fill on Lincoln Riley's staff, as offensive line coach Josh Henson is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Purdue.

The Trojans quickly pivoted in announcing Wednesday that Zach Hanson has been moved from coaching the tight ends to offensive line to fill Henson's void.

Henson, who also carried the OC title at USC but wasn't involved in play-calling, had been with the Trojans for the duration of Riley's three seasons after being hired away from Texas A&M.

FootballScoop.com reported the news Tuesday night, followed by a wave of other reports from the Los Angeles Times, Purdue media and more.

Hanson has also been on Riley's staff all three years at USC, after coaching the offensive line at Tulsa the previous two years, so he has prior experience coaching his new position group.