USC OL commit Andrew Milek recaps affirming Trojans official visit
Andrew Milek hasn't really had any doubts since committing to USC back in June. He hasn't taken any visits to other schools, nor does he have any planned between now and the early signing period next month.
But it was still important to him nonetheless to take his Trojans official visit last weekend and just confirm everything he already felt about the program.
"I just wanted to get a deeper dive into the program. I just wanted to know how I fit into that program and what I was needed for," Milek told TrojanSports.com. "When I sat with coach [Clay] Helton one-on-one -- me and my family got a chance to sit with him up in his office -- he really explained to me that they needed O-linemen who were athletic and big and were just a good fit for the program, and he thought that was me. I agree, I want to be at USC. I think it's a great program, I love the coaching staff and I love the players there."
