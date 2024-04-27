USC has now had four players selected in this 2024 NFL Draft, as offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston was taken by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round with the 215th overall pick.

Kingston follows QB Caleb Williams (first round, No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears), S Calen Bullock (third round, No. 78 overall, to the Houston Texans) and RB MarShawn Lloyd (third round, No. 88 overall, to the Green Bay Packers) as USC draftees this year.

This marks the fifth year in the last six that USC has had an offensive lineman drafted. The four overall draftees matches the Trojans' total from last season, but that could still grow.

Kingston joined USC last year as a transfer from Washington State. After starting at right guard the first half of the season, he moved out to right tackle the second half of the fall. Overall, per PFF, he allowed 17 pressures with 4 sacks on 464 pass-blocking snaps.