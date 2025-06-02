See where USC's commits landed in the new Rivals250 rankings

Two USC commits received big boosts in the new Rivals250 rankings for the 2026 recruiting class, which were released Monday.

Tight end Mark Bowman, who committed to the Trojans last week, earned the bump to five-star status, moved up 13 spots to No. 17 overall nationally and is now the No. 1-ranked tight end in the class.

Meanwhile, four-star running back commit Deshonne Redeaux debuted in the Rivals250 at No. 248.

Overall, USC has 11 Rivals250 commits. If that number holds, it would the Trojans' most since signing 15 in the 2021 class and a major increase over recent years as USC signed six Rivals250 prospects in the 2025 class and five in 2024.

USC continues to hold the No. 1 overall spot in the 2026 team recruiting rankings with its 27 commits -- the most in college football.

Here's a breakdown of USC's class as it stands now entering the pivotal month of June, as the Trojans will host a bunch of other key targets on official visits in the coming weeks.