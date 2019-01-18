TrojanSports.com

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- USC offensive line signee Jason Rodriguez has gotten the chance twice now to measure himself against the best talent in this 2019 recruiting class, first at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando and then again this week at the Polynesian Bowl.

And he says those experiences have really shown him the areas in which he can elevate his game as he prepares to transition to the college level.

"I feel like my feet, they're fine right now, but I feel like my hand work, my hand combat is definitely what I need to work on. I need to learn to use my hands better," he said Friday after the final practice here in Hawaii.

The coaches gave Rodriguez plenty of one-on-one time this week, showing him improved techniques and definitely emphasizing how to use his hands to better leverage his 6-foot-6, 325-pound frame.

"I would just say my size accounted for it [in high school] so I've just got to learn how to use [my hands] separately," Rodriguez said. "It's more tools in my toolbox I can use."

Another instruction he received this week was to be careful not to lean over, undermining his size advantage and leverage.

"Coach has been telling me I lean over too much, and I see it. Because once I corrected it I started doing better," he said.

Rodriguez, a 4-star prospect rated the No. 25 offensive tackle in this 2019 class, has worked at both left and right tackle this week. But he said if the USC staff decides he's a better fit at guard, which could be the case, he's fine with that too.

He says he's in touch with Trojans offensive line coach Tim Drevno once a week, but they haven't talked Xs and Os or technique much yet. Rodriguez is not an early enrollee so he has a while still until he gets on campus.

But he is confident he'll take the advice he's received at these two national all-star showcases and use them to maximize his preparation for that transition.

"It definitely opened my eyes about what I need to work on," Rodriguez said. "... I feel like I have a decent set of tools -- I'm not too far behind."

Watch video of Rodriguez working in Polynesian Bowl practice Tuesday and Wednesday: